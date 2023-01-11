Read full article on original website
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team narrowly lost a Pacific League game at Crescenta Valley, 2-1, on Tuesday. Senior Kiele Torrance opened the scoring with a goal in the first half but CVHS rallied in...
Water Polo Squads Return to Action This Week
First published in the Jan. 5 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ water polo team has been idle since competing in the Corona tournament Dec. 17. The Spartans (2-4 overall) will host Pasadena Polytechnic in a nonleague game on Saturday,...
Bulldogs Lose League Opener; Bears Game Postponed
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its Pacific League opener at Hoover High in Glendale, 9-7, on Tuesday. Senior Makala Kelley registered two goals and three steals while senior Elen Amiryan racked up...
Ken Biermann
Ken Biermann, a teacher/coach to thousands, a mentor to many, a family member who was cherished and a friend to all, died January 5, 2023 in Glendale, CA from complications of COVID. He was born October 30, 1940, along with his twin sister, Judy, in Los Angeles, California to parents...
City’s Rose Parade Float Delights More Than Just Burbankers
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga are not exactly household names in Burbank, and yet, that trio proved to be the three most important people in the city for 10 minutes this past Sunday. Serving as...
First New Year Baby Arrives at USC-VHH
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The USC Verdugo Hills Hospital welcomed the first baby born on New Year’s Day. Baby Rachel Rose Marino, who arrived at 11:13 a.m., was born to parents Christina and Nicholas Marino. This is a common occurrence for the hospital. A contest is held annually for people to guess the weight and time of birth for the first baby of the year. This year’s winners were Lily Miller, who guessed the closest to the time of birth, and Stephanie Lynn, who guessed the closest birth weight. The Marino family received a gift basket donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Dignity Health-GMHHC Celebrates Armenian Christmas
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center welcomed clergy from St. Mary’s Church to commemorate Armenian Christmas with the traditional Blessing of the Water. In attendance were Deacon Raffi Keshishian; Bradley Grote, GMHHC COO; Dan Murphy, GMHHC CPO; Nga Nguyen, GMHHC human resources director; Jill Welton, GMHHC president; Rev. Father Movses Shannakian; Very Rev. Father Zareh Sarkissian; Glendale Fire Chief Timothy Ernst; Jim Zolnowski, GMHHC CNO; Laura Reyes, GMHHC vice president of business development; Rev. Cassie McCarty, GMHHC director of mission integration; Vivian Eckchian, GUSD superintendent; Glendale City Councilman Ara Najarian; and Mayor Ardy Kassakhian.
Glendale Youth Orchestra Receives Grant
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The California Arts Council recently announced a grant award of $36,000 to the Glendale Youth Orchestra as part of its Creative Youth Development program in its second round of funding for 2022. The grant will fund 18 need-based...
Stratford School Altadena Gives Back This Holiday Season
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Stratford School Altadena recently celebrated the holidays with the mission to positively impact their community through giving. This year, students chose to donate new school uniforms and school supplies to children in the community through the Assistance League,...
Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Receives State Sustainability Grant
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Library, Arts & Culture is among 20 libraries selected to receive first-ever funding from the California State Library’s Sustainable California Libraries grant program to support projects focused on sustainability and climate resilience. GLAC proposed the Earth...
Cathay Bank Foundation Names Scholarship Recipients
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Cathay Bank Foundation recently announced the names of the 20 high school seniors chosen to receive a Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to cover tuition costs for attending a four-year college or university as a full-time student this fall.
Glendale Memorial Delivers Its First 2023 Baby
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center welcomed its New Year baby, Axel, at 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 1. The healthy baby boy weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces, measuring 18.9 inches in length. The baby and his mother Thalia are healthy and doing well, a hospital spokesperson said.
Car Collision Leaves One Injured
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A driver whose car struck a pole Thursday night in Burbank was hospitalized. Burbank Police Department officers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. to Alameda Avenue and San Fernando Road regarding the traffic collision and found a late-model Nissan Sentra had hit the pole, Sgt. John Hamilton said.
Rotary Club to Award Grants to Benefit Older Adults
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rotary Club of Pasadena Foundation is accepting applications for 2023 grants from nonprofit organizations that serve Pasadena-area residents. Each grant, ranging from $2,000 to $6,000, will be awarded for programs and services that enrich the lives of...
BPD Reports Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the month of December. Department officials arrested 11 individuals in catalytic converter thefts and said that thieves are targeting hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Prius. A...
