First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The USC Verdugo Hills Hospital welcomed the first baby born on New Year’s Day. Baby Rachel Rose Marino, who arrived at 11:13 a.m., was born to parents Christina and Nicholas Marino. This is a common occurrence for the hospital. A contest is held annually for people to guess the weight and time of birth for the first baby of the year. This year’s winners were Lily Miller, who guessed the closest to the time of birth, and Stephanie Lynn, who guessed the closest birth weight. The Marino family received a gift basket donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO