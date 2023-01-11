Your Questions Answered: Managing invasive plants in Florida’s natural areas

Read full article on original website
Citrus Countians can get free trees
Citrus Countians will have a couple opportunities to pick up free trees in honor of Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 20. Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s energy-saving trees program to give away 1,200 free trees starting that day.
Simpson seeks to shield gun sale information
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Tuesday announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use his...
DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens...
Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida college professors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from requesting spending data on diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs in state universities. The filing comes as part of a lawsuit against the so-called...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
County commission chair indicted on voter fraud charge
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama's law...
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:16 p.m. EST
