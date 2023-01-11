ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Your Questions Answered: Managing invasive plants in Florida’s natural areas

By Garrett Snider Special to the Riverland
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Countians can get free trees

Citrus Countians will have a couple opportunities to pick up free trees in honor of Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 20. Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s energy-saving trees program to give away 1,200 free trees starting that day.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Simpson seeks to shield gun sale information

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Tuesday announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Citrus County Chronicle

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use his...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida college professors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from requesting spending data on diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs in state universities. The filing comes as part of a lawsuit against the so-called...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
MAINE STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

County commission chair indicted on voter fraud charge

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama's law...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Citrus County Chronicle

Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest...
MONTANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:16 p.m. EST

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
LEBANON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy