WSAW
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A judge in Waupaca County has ruled that the 52-year-old man recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on a $2 million cash bond. Friday, the court heard testimony from a senior...
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Wrn.com
Attorneys want charges dismissed in fatal Green Bay crash
Attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged in Brown County Court with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to an October crash that killed 17-year-old Cruz Beltron.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
Fox11online.com
Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
wtaq.com
Judge Orders Oshkosh Man Must Pay Restitution for Damaging Victim’s Clothing
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh man has lost an appeal, claiming he shouldn’t have to pay $500 in restitution for damaging the victim’s clothing. Jeffrey Butler pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property for the December 2020 incident. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 to replace clothing belonging to the victim which he damaged.
abc17news.com
Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Several arrested following physical altercation at Oshkosh middle school
Several people were arrested following a school disturbance in Oshkosh. Police say a school resource officer requested emergency assistance due to a large physical altercation between several people.
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Taking Cash from a Woman’s Pocket at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman has been arrested after taking cash from a woman’s coat pocket at a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Tower Tavern on Water Street at around 7:30 Wednesday evening to investigate the claim. A staff member at Tower Tavern pulled the security footage, which showed a 29-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
