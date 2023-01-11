ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox11online.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner

SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Wrn.com

Attorneys want charges dismissed in fatal Green Bay crash

Attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged in Brown County Court with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to an October crash that killed 17-year-old Cruz Beltron.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured

Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession

WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Judge Orders Oshkosh Man Must Pay Restitution for Damaging Victim’s Clothing

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh man has lost an appeal, claiming he shouldn’t have to pay $500 in restitution for damaging the victim’s clothing. Jeffrey Butler pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property for the December 2020 incident. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 to replace clothing belonging to the victim which he damaged.
OSHKOSH, WI
abc17news.com

Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident

A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
MANITOWOC, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance

Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
FOREST COUNTY, WI

