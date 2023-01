Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth Koyles, aerospace science instructor with Republic High School's AFJROTC, was presented with the VFW Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, Dec. 15. Koyles, who was nominated for the award by Lt. Col. Patrick Sanders, is a 33-year veteran of the United States Air Force, 20 years active duty and 13 years in the Reserves, and has taught at Republic High School for almost seven years. Koyles teaches "leadership courses and lessons that pertain to Air Force core values" to the cadets in the AFJROTC; he said he strives to do this through "lessons taught in the classroom and by example."

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO