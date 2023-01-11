Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Wizards Rumors: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Will Barton, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes to discuss the state of the Washington Wizards, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Will Barton and more.
"We had one guy" - Robert Horry shares who was one player that could slow down Michael Jordan
Robert Horry explained that MJ could be slowed down with the help of Mad Max
3 Players The Utah Jazz Could Trade This Season
The likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley might find a new home by the time the season ends.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
Yardbarker
Ricky Rubio Comes Back, and So Do Cavs to Win
1. Everyone was waiting for Ricky Rubio to play again, and he delivered. And it only took all of 10 minutes to show what he still has to offer. 2. In those 10 minutes, Rubio played with poise, kept the ball moving, and hit a couple of 2-pointers. Remember last season, when the Cavs so often looked like a better team with Rubio on the floor? Well, they looked that way again in his season debut.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell
On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates as Ricky Rubio is expected to make his return
PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers continue their west coast road trip on Thursday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland (26-16) will get a boost in the form of Ricky Rubio’s return. The guard has gone through a full year of ACL rehab, and sources told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that Rubio is expected to play Thursday, making his season debut.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut vs. Blazers
Rubio is likely to get “two stints” during the game, Fedor relayed, for a total of about 8-12 minutes. Additionally, sources told Hoops Wire that Rubio is likely to be on a minutes restriction for the near future and may not play in back-to-backs until late February or March.
Yardbarker
Ricky Rubio’s Return Not Enough To Make The Cavs Contenders
Rubio’s averages of 7.6 assists and just 2.6 turnovers a game throughout his 11-year NBA career indicate how he can help in terms of playmaking, ball-handling, and getting teammates easy baskets. However, when it comes to the Cavs taking the next step and becoming legitimate championship contenders right now,...
