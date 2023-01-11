Local news should serve to inform the community. Even in an opinion column (i.e. this Wednesday’s political gumbo), it’s irresponsible to publish opinions that sow confusion about the facts. Here’s the fact: Measure H is currently the law. Many tenants are within their rights to pay the rolled-back May 2021 rent. And yet they’re afraid to do so. Because for some reason their local news source, rather than clearing up misinformation, is hemming and hawing the same way their landlords are.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO