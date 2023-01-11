Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
We Still Get Letters: Gumbo Should Be Nourishing
Local news should serve to inform the community. Even in an opinion column (i.e. this Wednesday’s political gumbo), it’s irresponsible to publish opinions that sow confusion about the facts. Here’s the fact: Measure H is currently the law. Many tenants are within their rights to pay the rolled-back May 2021 rent. And yet they’re afraid to do so. Because for some reason their local news source, rather than clearing up misinformation, is hemming and hawing the same way their landlords are.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Now, We Respond
A number of letter writers seemed to be upset about my missive on legal advice on Measure H. Some people are receiving eviction notices because they paid May 2021 rental rates. What I said, and I say again and will say later is I don’t offer legal advice, nor has...
pasadenanow.com
City Committee to Discuss Adding Telephonic Public Commenting to Government Meetings
At its next meeting, the City Council’s Economic Development & Technology Committee will discuss expanding public comment options at government meetings. In November, the City Council voted to end telephonic public comments and return to in-person meetings. But a small group of local residents have called for the City...
pasadenanow.com
Riddle, Williams Take Initial Step to Run For Assembly
District 2 City Councilmember Felicia Williams and former Pasadena Police Lieutenant Phlunte Riddle have taken steps to seek the assembly seat currently held by Chris Holden in 2024. Williams and Riddle have opened exploratory committees, the first step in a campaign for the State Assembly according to the Secretary of...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary Named a 2023 Distinguished School by State
Sierra Madre Elementary School in the Pasadena Unified School District has been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. It was the sole Pasadena Unified campus to receive the award this...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Storm Victims Could be Eligible For Tax Relief
Pasadena residents impacted by the recents storms could have until May 15, to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofit Unable to Help Everyone Asking for Shelter During Winter Storms
Pasadena’s unhoused population has been affected by the recent winter storm series far more than most local residents, but resources to help the unhoused during bad weather are short. From Friday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 12, two dozen unhoused people asked for motel vouchers from Friends in Deed,...
pasadenanow.com
Planned Development for Affinity Project Passes First City Council Reading
The City Council has unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the Zoning Code and create a planned development for a large development planned along Arroyo Parkway near California Blvd. called the Affinity Project. The legislation is needed to facilitate construction of the project. The Affinity...
pasadenanow.com
59 Great Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Looking for things to do over the weekend? Always head to Pasadena Now first! Our Calendar of Events lists almost 1,000 Pasadena-exclusive events on tap for the next 3 months. Here’s the lineup for this weekend!. Friday, January 13, 2023. Friday, January 13, 2023. Time: 8:15 a.m. – 9:15...
pasadenanow.com
Tour Jackson STEM Magnet Dual Language Academy in Altadena
Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy is a school of residence where STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are incorporated across the curriculum. Jackson has both a standard English mainstream program and a Spanish dual language immersion program. An in-person tour will be offered on Friday, January 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
pasadenanow.com
City’s Public Works Dept. Collects 33 Tons of Trash After Rose Parade, 35 Tons After Rose Bowl Game
The City collected a total of 33.44 tons of trash from the Rose Parade route this year and recycled five tons of cardboard and 8,000 beverage containers, post parade, according to a report delivered by Public Works Director Tony Olmos. At the Rose Bowl, 35 tons of trash were collected...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School Observes Veterans Day With Annual Ceremony
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School celebrated its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, 2022. The color guard has been provided by the United States Marine Corps Fourth Division, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment located here in Pasadena. The purpose of this celebration is to honor all...
pasadenanow.com
You are Invited to Holy Family School’s January School Tour!
Holy Family School’s 2023-2024 Admissions Process for new students is underway, and HFS know that choosing your child’s education is incredibly important. On Sunday, January 29th, HFS invite you and your family to celebrate Catholic Schools Week with its parish community at the 9:30 a.m. Family Mass. Following Mass, Student Ambassadors and Parent Docents host HFS January School Tour, and they’d love to be able to share with prospective families its school mission of faith, community, service, and academic excellence!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Buddhist Temple’s Lecture Series Will Explore Redlining, Inclusion and Art Intervention in Community
Alan Nakagawa, an interdisciplinary artist, currently in his fourth year as the artist-in-residence at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple will lead a three-day hybrid panel discussion between scholars and community members titled “The Invisible Tea House Lecture Series.”. The lecture series starting Friday, Jan. 13 will take place in person...
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Meets With Heroes Who Rescued 3 After Tesla Plunged Into Pool
Mayor Victor Gordo met with the Good Samaritans and leadership staff of a school next to the Pasadena residence where a car slammed through a wall and ended up in a swimming pool on Tuesday. The Tesla’s three occupants — including a 4-year-old child — were rescued by staff members...
pasadenanow.com
A Welcome Surprise for Huntington Middle School Eighth Graders
Huntington Middle School’s Mrs. Allais surprised all of the 8th grade students with a fantastic announcement on Tuesday afternoon. With the support of a local donor, they are able to provide a great incentive to the 8th grade class. Every 8th grader who is passing all of their classes...
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
pasadenanow.com
Children Will Enjoy ‘Royalty & Tea’ With Rose Queen Bella and Her Court This Weekend
Future Kings, Queens and Princesses, come dressed in your finery to attend the Royal Court Tea Party this Saturday!. The event intended for families and children aged 2 to 12 is free and open to the public at the Pasadena Public Library’s Hastings Ranch Branch at 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart to Host ‘A Celestial Celebration Under the Star’
Flintridge Sacred Heart invites the community to join us for “A Celestial Celebration Under the Stars” in honor of Sister Celeste Botello, OP for her 20 years of commitment and service to Flintridge Sacred Heart. The 46th annual gala will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Playhouse Opens 2023 Season with First-Ever Student-Led Production
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student-led production of “Into the Woods” will open Pasadena Playhouse’s 2023 season. The show, directed by Fran de Leon, will run for three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 26 and 27. Two shows will be for students and one will be open to the public for free.
