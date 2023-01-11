ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wamb_0kBPHRkl00

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.”

Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault.

The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.

Blom, a convicted sex offender, admitted to strangling her, and burning her body on his vacation property near Moose Lake. Authorities determined the charred bone fragments and tooth that they recovered from his fire pit were Poirier’s.

He maintained in his trial testimony and in his unsuccessful appeals that the confession he gave authorities was coerced. The Minnesota Supreme Court concluded that his confession was voluntary and that he had knowingly waived any claim to have it suppressed.

The crime led the Minnesota Legislature to pass package of proposals tightening the state’s sex offender laws.

Comments / 31

cathy p
3d ago

he was coerced into his confession of guilty and the police found her bones and tooth in his firepit. who did he think he was fooling? no one and I'm glad he remained in prison

Reply
12
John Rioux
3d ago

good riddance. I was part of the crew that searched for her body. I will never forget her mother and her strength. ❤️

Reply
16
MalinoisJosh
3d ago

Do prisons make $$$$ when a prisoner dies behind bars? Like life insurance 🤔 why lock someone up for life vs execution?

Reply(3)
4
Related
valleynewslive.com

Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
SPICER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Family of man killed by St. Paul police reaches $1.3M settlement with city

The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement with the mother, grandmother and aunt of Marcus Golden. Police officers fatally shot the 24-year-old Black man outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. Officers said Golden drove at them at high speed when they approached him after he allegedly sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul teen charged in fatal shooting of Anthony Skelley will be tried as an adult

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul teenager will be tried as an adult in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley in May of last year.Casimir Semlak, now 18, was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting. He was charged with three counts of murder in the second degree.RELATED: St. Paul Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Anthony SkelleyOfficers found Skelley lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and shoulder.Shortly after Skelley's death, Semlak was arrested in St. Paul. According to the complaint, he was found...
SAINT PAUL, MN
740thefan.com

St. Cloud mayor to lobby for ‘Red Light’ cameras

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis plans to be back at the Minnesota legislature this session, asking lawmakers to allow “red light cameras” at intersections. “No city could have a police officer at every single intersection where there’s a red light, even if they [used] an unmarked car,” Kleis said.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
drydenwire.com

Man & Woman Sentenced In Multiple Counties On Drug-Related Convictions

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Paul Braun and Sara Domogalla, who were charged in multiple Wisconsin counties with various drug-related charges, have been sentenced on numerous court cases and still facing additional drug charges in another Wisconsin county. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
twincitieslive.com

Two staffers hurt after clash with students at Humboldt High School

Two school staff members were injured Friday morning in a confrontation with two students. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to Humboldt High School at around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a few students involved in a physical confrontation with staff. When officers arrived, they found...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices

For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
EAGAN, MN
valleynewslive.com

MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy