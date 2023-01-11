Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
fox56news.com
USC women rout Kentucky as Wildcats remain winless in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The last team to beat South Carolina, the reigning national champions, was Kentucky back in March 2022. Since then, the Gamecocks haven’t lost a game. Their win streak extended after extinguishing Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum 95-66 on Thursday night. Early on, the Wildcats...
Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other
Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices.
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
fox56news.com
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday.
fox56news.com
Darin Allgood named Georgetown police chief
The mayor previously said he planed to promote the new hire from within the department. The mayor previously said he planed to promote the new hire from within the department.
wymt.com
Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
fox56news.com
Lexington music program providing valuable experiences for children
"Uniting Voices Lexington" just received a $50,000 grant from the Better Together Foundation and the Black Prosperity Initiative. Lexington music program providing valuable experiences …. "Uniting Voices Lexington" just received a $50,000 grant from the Better Together Foundation and the Black Prosperity Initiative.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mitch Barnhart discusses status of Kentucky basketball, facilities issue with John Calipari
Mitch Barnhart is trying to navigate a restless fan base at Kentucky amid a difficult season for John Calipari’s men’s basketball team. Barnhart, the athletics director at Kentucky, spoke with Matt Jones on Kentucky Sports Radio, via NewsRadio 630 WLAP. Barnhart repeated said he didn’t want to micro-manage...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
Knobs, licks, and bottoms: 15 uniquely named cities, places in Kentucky
Many of these names are in or use Appalachian English in their naming, highlighting the impact the historic community has had on Kentucky's history.
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?
Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
fox56news.com
50th Lexington MLK Day Observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Preparation is underway this weekend for the 50th annual Lexington Martin Luther King Jr. Observance. Just five years after King’s assassination, and 13 before it was declared as a federal holiday, two men had a vision of elevating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through a campuswide observance at the University of Kentucky. That was 50 years ago.
WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
fox56news.com
Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire
Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured …. Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022.
