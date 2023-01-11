Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.

4 HOURS AGO