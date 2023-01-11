Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to play Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game before it releases
Fan favorite CoD game mode Gun Game has been leaked as coming to Modern Warfare 2, but players may not realize there’s already a way to play it in MW2. Here’s how to do exactly that. Gun Game is an immensely popular mode from CoD history, debuting way...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
dexerto.com
Best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs: loadouts, attachments & perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs are a varied bunch, but with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which are the strongest and how should they should be used. Here are the best MW2 SMGs, alongside recommended loadouts. Modern Warfare 2 is just about settling down...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 January 13 update: bug fixes, UI improvements, more
Modern Warfare 2’s and Warzone 2’s latest update went live on January 13, bringing a handful of welcome fixes to gameplay and the in-game shop. Another patch brings us another set of various bug fixes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, just 3 days after a hotfix that fixed the Ultimate Perk issues, including the High Alert bug.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect begs Warzone 2 devs to get BR “under control”
YouTube streamer and mustache savant Dr Disrespect has begged Activision to get Call of Duty “under control” claiming that Warzone 2 is currently in an “atrocious” place. Dr Disrespect has been brimming with criticism of Warzone 2 since its release back in November. Amongst criticism of...
dexerto.com
Nadeshot calls for “comprehensive ranked system” in Warzone 2 as player count plummets
Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has called for the Warzone devs to add a robust ranked system as the BR’s player count continues to drop. Since its release in November, Warzone 2’s player count has been on a decline.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
dexerto.com
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev warns Sombra changes won’t come until Season 4 at the earliest
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed that changes to Sombra are on the way, however fans of the hero might have to wait longer than they had hoped in order to see her restored back to her former glory. While Overwatch 2 is swarmed with new content at the moment with...
dexerto.com
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
dexerto.com
Nexus Blitz may never come back to League of Legends
A reddit thread where developers at Riot discussed League of Legends’ recent issues has revealed that, while devs are looking into ways to bring back the mode, we may never see it again. Once upon a time, League of Legends had a wide variety of game modes to choose...
dexerto.com
Riot devs reveal what went wrong with LoL 2023 cinematic
Following an apology from Riot’s development team about LoL’s 2023 cinematic, it’s been revealed that a full cinematic starring Aatrox was planned and scripted but never completed. For a few years, Riot has made it a tradition to release a cinematic that gets players hyped for the...
dexerto.com
Where to find Shellder & Cloyster in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Bivalve Pokemon Shellder and Cloyster. Here’s how to find these ocean-dwelling Pokemon in Generation 9. Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue will be happy to know that plenty of the original 151 return...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
dexerto.com
Fortnite & Family Guy crossover still in the works according to new leaks
According to newly leaked information, Epic Games is still developing content for a Fortnite and Family Guy crossover. Hints at a Family Guy collaboration began making the rounds in February 2021 when a sprite sheet featuring a host of codenames hit the web. The codename “FrenchFry” appeared in the listing,...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players beg teammates to stop using Slowbro in Cinderace Tera Raids
Cinderace is the featured Pokemon in the second wave of incredibly challenging seven-star Tera Raids, and trainers are sick of seeing the same solo Slowbro build in online play. When Charizard was in seven-star Tera Raids, it didn’t take long for players to find the optimal Pokemon to take down...
dexerto.com
Insider claims Starfield has been delayed to the end of 2023
An industry insider claims the eagerly-anticipated Starfield has once more been delayed, its new launch window set for late 2023. Bethesda Game Studios’ Executive Producer Todd Howard initially teased Starfield during an E3 2018 presentation. The spacefaring RPG returned to the spotlight in 2021, with a teaser trailer and November 2022 launch date in tow.
dexerto.com
Miyoo is making a bigger version of its most popular handheld
Miyoo, who has had recent success with the Miyoo Mini, is due to release a bigger variant of the handheld emulator, according to the latest industry insiders. Getting the best handheld console can be tiring, with so many brands trying to go for the pie with incredibly similar products. However, last year one little console from Miyoo broke the mold and blew the floodgates wide open to thousands of people.
Comments / 0