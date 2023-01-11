ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Thunder Victorious in Philly

After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win

The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball

NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA

Miami HEAT & Feeding South Florida – MLK Observance Event Recap

In an effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by supporting and encouraging the call for acts of service in observance of his birthday, particularly promoting compassion for one another, HEAT front office staff collaborated with Feeding South Florida to create 400 grocery boxes at their warehouse. These boxes will go to support homebound seniors and families throughout the tri-county area. Each grocery box includes proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and shelf-stable dairy.
NBA

Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history

Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks

Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks

The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

76ers Set for Thunder Rematch | Gameday Report 41/82

The 76ers (25-15) will seek their 14th win in their last 17 games Thursday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s game marks a rematch of New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, when the Sixers took home a 115-96 victory to close their four-game road trip.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case

A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Cool-Down Streaking Denver Nuggets

Last Matchup: 1/5/23 – LAC 91 @ DEN 122 | Jamal Murray 18 PTS – Norman Powell - 13 PTS. The Clippers got back in the win column with a 113-101 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points and have now had 20+ second-chance points in consecutive games. They had just one game with 20+ second-chance points previously all season (25 on December 5).
DENVER, CO
NBA

Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14

0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.

