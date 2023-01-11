Read full article on original website
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Thunder Victorious in Philly
After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
No. 21 Auburn extends home-winning streak behind Jaylin Williams
Behind a season-high 21 points from Jaylin Williams, No. 21 Auburn extended its home-winning streak to 28 games with a
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Miami HEAT & Feeding South Florida – MLK Observance Event Recap
In an effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by supporting and encouraging the call for acts of service in observance of his birthday, particularly promoting compassion for one another, HEAT front office staff collaborated with Feeding South Florida to create 400 grocery boxes at their warehouse. These boxes will go to support homebound seniors and families throughout the tri-county area. Each grocery box includes proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and shelf-stable dairy.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dan Woike (L.A. Times) with Crew Chief Josh Tiven following tonight’s Mavericks at Lakers Game. QUESTION: Why did Russell Westbrook shoot two free throws with 11.8 seconds remaining and not Dennis Schroder?. TIVEN: Because Bullock fouled Westbrook not Schroder and that was...
NBA
Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks
Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks
The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
76ers Set for Thunder Rematch | Gameday Report 41/82
The 76ers (25-15) will seek their 14th win in their last 17 games Thursday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s game marks a rematch of New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, when the Sixers took home a 115-96 victory to close their four-game road trip.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Cool-Down Streaking Denver Nuggets
Last Matchup: 1/5/23 – LAC 91 @ DEN 122 | Jamal Murray 18 PTS – Norman Powell - 13 PTS. The Clippers got back in the win column with a 113-101 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points and have now had 20+ second-chance points in consecutive games. They had just one game with 20+ second-chance points previously all season (25 on December 5).
NBA
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.
