One of my favorite comedies has a title that always makes me laugh: Airplane! Everything about this title makes me cackle, from the exclamation point to its overall bluntness. Though Airplane! is meant to parody the names of movies like Zero Hour!, I have never gotten over how masterfully this title cuts to the chase—it’s Airplane!, a movie about an airplane. Duh.Movie titles these days have mostly dropped the satire, but many have kept the frank naming. Think about the the days of Twister—though it may have been to-the-point, the action flick put a fun spin on a title...

