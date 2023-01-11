ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
wearebuffalo.net

Doctors Explain Why Vaccine Isn’t Linked To Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest

Is the COVID-19 vaccine linked to the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills' safety was injured during the Buffalo Bills-Cinncinati Monday Night Football game on Monday, January 2. A lot of speculation on social media regarding the injury and the COVID-19 vaccine had been raised this...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

NBC News

574K+
Followers
65K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy