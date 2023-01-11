Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy's high school teachers tell stories about QB's past
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - When Brock Purdy asked to go to the bathroom during English class his junior year of high school, he wrote his name on the white board at the front of Mrs. Cambra's classroom before heading out down the hall. While he was gone, his classmates took...
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews continue working to restore power to homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. In one San Jose neighborhood, a transmission tower collapsed after it was hit by a tree. When the tower collapsed, it took down several trees and a man living along a nearby...
2.7-magnitude earthquake felt near San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred late Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake happened just before 11 p.m. Monday about 1.85 miles northeast of San Leandro near Chabot Park. It had a depth of about 5.9 kilometers. No initial damages or injuries have been reported.
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
PG&E working to restore power to homes in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews in the South Bay are still working to restore electricity after Tuesday's storm, and it make take days. The power has been out in the Willow Glen area since Tuesday morning. PG&E said roughly 300 homes are without power, and crews will be working all night to restore electricity. […]
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after a traffic collision Wednesday evening, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said on Twitter. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Dry Creek Road and Bascom Avenue. The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SJPD. Dry […]
Longtime Bay Area Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales Still Lives For the Drama at KTVU
We at SFist have long been fans of weatherwoman Roberta Gonzales, who blithely delivered the weather for two decades over at KPIX before apparently being dismissed from/leaving that post in 2017. Mid-pandemic she popped back up doing the weather at KTVU, and there she remains — and we live for the days when she makes the story about her.
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
Two rescued from submerged car in Hollister
Two people were rescued from a submerged vehicle in Hollister late Tuesday night, and the Oakland Fire Department has shared video of the rescue.
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?
Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
