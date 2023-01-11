ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 9

Vonks
3d ago

Who cares! Only perverts want to indoctrinate small children to sexual behaviors in the first place. Abominations

Reply
17
LMFRN
2d ago

What is wrong with some adults?? These are children, end of story. They do not get to get on stage and curse, act out lesbian kissing, or have sexually driven conversations on stage. Also this applies if it was about heterosexuals. And It’s not ok for any adult wanting to watch children under 18 doing that either, they are totally screwed up and sick if they enjoy that!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

UCF courses halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back in the classroom

ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
ORLANDO, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history

For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
redriverradio.org

Gov. DeSantis targets 'trendy ideology' at Florida universities

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Is George Santos Even Gay?

Hope this finds all enjoying a new year, despite the spectacle recently created in our House of Representatives not been seen since times of legal slavery in America. Rep. George Santos of New York was probably thankful for the momentary news deflection by his own party. As a significant shareholder...
NEW YORK STATE
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8

The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy