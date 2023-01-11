Read full article on original website
Related
Wasatch County allows Sheriff Jared Rigby to take back his resignation
The Wasatch County Council decided on Wednesday to allow Sheriff Jared Rigby to take back his resignation as he deals with accusations of "bullying and intimidation."
ksl.com
7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County
ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
ksl.com
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct in alleged cussing tirade
PARK CITY — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell is facing a misdemeanor charge over an incident in which he is accused of cussing and yelling at a ski instructor and three Park City residents. Rubell is charged with disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of...
FBI warns parents of sextortion schemes targeted at teenagers
The FBI is urging parents to be vigilant of their children's online activities as authorities have been seeing an increase in sextortion schemes targeted at young children in Utah, Montana and Idaho. The Salt Lake City FBI field office says officials receive at least dozens of sextortion reports every month.
Victim identified in Ogden homicide
Ogden Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred last Sunday as Madison Staker, 24.
ksl.com
Police say South Weber fire was intentionally set in domestic violence incident
SOUTH WEBER — A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after police say he lit a house on fire in South Weber. Davis County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Boydston said the fire is the result of a domestic violence incident. He said the man threatened a woman, and the...
KUTV
HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
Utah man says he and his cousin discovered body on side of the road
A man was found dead among some brush on the side of a road in South Ogden Friday afternoon, and police say it's likely the body had been there for a while.
ABC 4
SLCPD safely defuses domestic violence involving ‘delusional’ grandson
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police and the Crisis Intervention Team say they peacefully and safely resolved a domestic violence situation they described as “dynamic and dangerous” on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to SLCPD, officers responded to a home near 1900 South and...
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
KSLTV
Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S. On Monday, 34-year-old Landon Germaine of Woods Cross, Utah, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and supervised release for life after agreeing to a plea deal, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
Suspect in critical condition following police shooting in Salt Lake City
A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved critical incident that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
ksl.com
Body found in South Ogden may have gone unnoticed for months, police say
SOUTH OGDEN — A body found near a road Friday may have been there for months, South Ogden police say. Police were dispatched to a report of a body found in the area of 4800 South and Washington Boulevard Friday evening. Officers located the body on the side of the road, police said.
ABC 4
Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old Boy From Piute County
The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault. Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old …. The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
kslnewsradio.com
Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September
OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
Comments / 0