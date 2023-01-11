ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County

ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September

OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy