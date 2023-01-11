Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Wythe County murder
supertalk929.com
Body discovered in burning vehicle leads to homicide charges in Rural Retreat
Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
lootpress.com
Elderly woman dead after crashing into power pole on Rt. 20
993thex.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in domestic violence shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023. Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he […]
WDBJ7.com
One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot....
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
pcpatriot.com
Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
lootpress.com
Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
dcnewsnow.com
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire
A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
