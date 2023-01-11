ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Wythe Co.: Man arrested after body found in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday. According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in […]
Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
Elderly woman dead after crashing into power pole on Rt. 20

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motorist was pronounced dead Friday evening following a vehicle accident on WV Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Friday, January 13, 2023, just before 6:00pm, Fayette County 911 Center reported a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County.
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in domestic violence shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023. Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he […]
One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot....
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11

At 3:34 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Draper’s Mountain close to a half-mile north of Route 766 . A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus.
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire

A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
