ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Opens 2023 Season by Placing Third at Best of Utah Meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team recorded the second-best season-opening score in school history with a 195.800 to place third at the fourth-annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet on Friday night at the Maverik Center. No. 6 Utah won the meet with a 197.750, No....
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer has released its 2023 spring schedule, as announced by head coach Manny Martins on Friday. The Aggies will compete against eight opponents in preparation for the 2023 regular season in the fall. USU will begin its spring season with an intrasquad Blue & White...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Faces Nevada in Reno Friday

• Utah State is in the top 10 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.429, 1st), effective field goal percentage (.580, 4th) and 3-pointers made per game ( 10.29, 7th). • Junior guard Steven Ashworth is second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.513), and leads...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy