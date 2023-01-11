Read full article on original website
Florida bank dodges guaranteed Wagyu beef funding
First Bank of Florida has argued that South Dakota courts don’t have jurisdiction to uphold the bank’s guarantee of funding in a beef deal. First Bank issued letters guaranteeing financing for its Florida client who subsequently failed to pay for two shipments of cattle from a rancher in Claremont, S.D.
Crow Creek Chairman says state, tribes must do more to keep teachers in schools | Jan 13
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The Crow Creek Tribal Chairman says more must be done to bolster education...
After hectic holiday shopping season South Dakota retailers look forward
A blizzard closed stores and supply shortages marred this year’s holiday shopping season. The pain felt by these challenges wasn’t evenly shared throughout the retail industry. Nathan Sanderson is the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. He said while some businesses benefited from the storm, others...
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
