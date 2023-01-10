Tarpon Springs High School student emerges with the cross in traditional Epiphany celebration

Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
luxury-houses.net
A Freshly Remastered Home on Over An Acre of Premium Waterfront with 169 Feet of Direct Water Footage Asks $6.5 Million in Bradenton, Florida
7814 Desoto Memorial Highway Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, Florida is an elegant Cape Cod styled manor was rebuilt in 2022 by Gagne Construction Idyllically poised at the mouth of the Manatee River, enjoy the natural beauty and spectacular water views. This Home in Bradenton offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7814 Desoto Memorial Highway, please contact Kathy Valente (Phone: 941-685-6767) & Gregory Zies (Phone: 941-779-3081) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
suncoastnews.com
Smoky ‘Q,’ hot blues on the menu at Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ & Blues Festival
ZEPHYRHILLS — Take sticky-sweet and smoky barbecue with all the fixin’s, add live blues music on the stage and it’s the most summertime fun you’ll find in January. It’s the 13th annual Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ & Blues Festival on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, on the festival field, 39421 South Ave., across from the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Friday Structure Fire In Lithia
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at 15413 S. County Road 39 in Lithia Friday night. “Our Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at around 10:50 PM Friday night from a first-party caller reporting flames and
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
