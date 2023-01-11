Stranger Suggests: You Just Need to Lose Weight by Aubrey Gordon, Seattle MLK Jr. Coalition's 2023 March, Pigs Fly, 1969: A Solo Show by Ariel Parrow, Desperately Seeking Susan

Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
capitolhillseattle.com
Midtown Square adding another Central Seattle hit with plans for Boujie Bar from Marjorie’s Donna Moodie
So, what is this CHS hears about one of the leading Black restaurant owners in the city and a Capitol Hill community leader working on a project to become part of the impressive food and drink mix at the Central District’s Midtown Square development?. It’s true — though details...
KING-5
Stage manager for Seattle's Paramount Theatre retires after 52 years at venue
SEATTLE — When Mike Miles looks out at the Paramount Theatre, an entire lifetime stares back. "I think I was 16, and they asked me if I wanted a job, and I said yes," Miles said. "I've done security, I've done clean-up, I've done maintenance, I've done the stage.”
q13fox.com
Family says Tacoma student killed near bus stop, "loved everybody"
A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child, who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
KING-5
Tacoma community frustrated by continued violence
A juvenile male was killed Jan. 12. Residents and business owners say their frustrated by the violence.
theregistryps.com
319-Room Hilton Motif Seattle Debuts in the Heart of the Emerald City
SEATTLE– January 12, 2023 – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of the 319-room Hilton Motif Seattle. The hotel, formerly Motif Seattle, is located in a prime downtown area, offering a rooftop restaurant and bar and more than 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space.“We are delighted to welcome Hilton Motif Seattle to our portfolio and look forward to showcasing our signature hospitality to guests visiting the Emerald City, a bustling destination that thrives with industrial, commercial, and cultural activity,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “At Hilton we are committed to putting the right hotel in the right place at the right time, and this property’s prime location, paired with our service and Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program, creates an incredible stay for travelers to Seattle.”
The Stranger
Slog AM: Suburbs Battle Over Light Rail Priorities, ExxonMobil Has Always Sucked, and Amazon Loses Labor Battle (Again)
Love living in this "city": Due to several delays in construction, Lynnwood and Bellevue are facing off against one another in competition to be the next portion of Sound Transit's planned expansion of light rail service, reports the Seattle Times. How much longer must we pay the price for previous generations of Seattle NIMBYs turning down federal cash for a real subway? At least until the end of next year, when Sound Transit claims all the currently delayed stations should finally be operational.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
The Stranger
The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March
Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape
Seattle police arrested a woman Wednesday morning in what they describe as “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway” when she tried to flee with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700...
King County wants input from North Puget Sound light rail riders
Sound Transit is extending the Link Light Rail north to five new stations in the next few years. King County Metro wants to improve ridership experience, so they are asking Washington passengers from King and Snohomish counties for input. In 2024 and 2025, Sound Transit will expand the Link Light...
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
q13fox.com
Arrest made in murder of Mason Hall
New details in a story we first brought you last month. An update in a murder investigation out of Tacoma.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
The Stranger
Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden
Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
