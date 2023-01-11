Read full article on original website
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Etheridge offered Ahoskie Manager’s position
AHOSKIE – Elected town officials here have made an offer to an individual in an effort to fill the vacant position of Town Manager. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as of Tuesday of this week.
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
WITN
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide
For years, Capt. Anthony Swain has been working to promote and recruit for his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, an HBCU in northeastern North Carolina. The post Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide appeared first on The Washington Informer.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
WITN
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who...
WITN
3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
