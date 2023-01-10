Tarpon Springs High School student emerges with the cross in traditional Epiphany celebration

Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts is starting the new year with a plethora of new, free events and some brand-new ticketed shows. • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. — Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials, Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane (Craig Park). Speakers will be Doris Heitzmann, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program Manage, and Melissa West, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Public Education Program Coordinator. Admission is free; for seat reservations, call 727-942-5605.
Beach Beacon
Community rallies to support family after death of Whistle Stop owner
SAFETY HARBOR — In Safety Harbor, Whistle Stop Grill and Bar has a long history. For years, it was an ice cream shop. Then it became a neighborhood restaurant. When Louis and Cheryll Kinney became owners, they carried on the spot’s legacies, including delicious fried green tomatoes and the care and maintenance of the vividly painted cow statue that sits outside.
Beach Beacon
Museum celebrates 40th anniversary
The traditional gemstone to commemorate a 40th anniversary or birthday is the vibrant red ruby, which represents devotion and passion. In January of 1983, 40 years ago this month, a small group of devoted and passionate Palm Harbor residents who wanted to preserve the history of this area succeeded in officially incorporating the Palm Harbor Historical Society, which operates the museum.
Beach Beacon
South Pasadena Fire Department to hold open house
SOUTH PASADENA — The South Pasadena Fire Department will hold its annual open house Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Fire Station 20, 911 Oleander Way S. • Home fire sprinkler vs. standard fire attack presentation. Public safety displays will be onsite from The American Red...
Beach Beacon
Harbor Bar to host Kinney benefit concert on Feb. 3
SAFETY HARBOR — Like his good friend Louis Kinney, Harbor Bar owner Jon Zemzicki has always been quick to host a fundraiser benefit or concert at his Main Street establishment whenever needed. So, it makes sense in the wake of his good friend Kinney’s sudden passing in late December...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals
DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
Beach Beacon
The creative mind behind ‘Beginner’s Mind’
SAFETY HARBOR — A new exhibit at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is unlike anything the center has done before, and challenges observers to use their imagination. “Beginner’s Mind” is the creation of St. Petersburg artist Amy Wolf. She describes it as a multidisciplinary, experiential, large-scale installation containing a combination of hanging, figurative papier-mâché pieces, sewn objects, and painted palm fronds with incorporated video, sound, and olfactory elements.
Beach Beacon
New City Hall now in Oldsmar’s downtown development plan
OLDSMAR — Oldsmar officials hosted a pair of public workshops Jan. 10 to further refine the City Council’s intentions for the development of the 10-acre property on State Street known as the City Hall site. The plans now include a new City Hall. The council also addressed the...
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
Beach Beacon
Valor Preserve groundbreaking expected in February
SEMINOLE — The Pinellas Housing Authority and development partner Norstar USA finally have won full approval of their affordable-housing proposal for veterans — Valor Preserve. On Jan. 10, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal reported to City Council that the city has issued all required permits for the project, set...
Beach Beacon
Ayoub, Diaz reelected automatically after nobody else files
SAFETY HARBOR — For the first time in a long while, there’s no need for a local municipal election: Incumbent Mayor Joe Ayoub and Commissioner Carlos Diaz each earned automatic reappointments after no one filed to run against them. Ayoub, who’s served several terms as mayor and commissioner...
