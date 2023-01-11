Read full article on original website
newjerseylocalnews.com
Even on Friday the 13th, New Yorkers Have a Chance at Luck.
If you happen to live in the Empire States, this Friday the 13th could be the best day of your life. The Mega Millions jackpot has increased once more. The Mega Millions jackpot in New York State will be the second-largest in the country on Friday the 13th. : In...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Large Regional Bank to Close 4 Philadelphia-Area and 4 New Jersey Branches
According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Santander Bank’s parent company has filed to close thirteen locations, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and four in New Jersey. The Philadelphia Business Journal reports these Philadelphia-area branches are scheduled to close,. City Ave., Wynnefield/Philadelphia. E. Erie Ave.,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
There Are Actually Two State Stimulus Packages Up for Grabs.
Did you know that about 1 million people in the Garden State will each receive a $500 tax rebate thanks to Gov. Phil Murphy’s approval?. The eligible will receive a $500 payment. The Middle-Class Tax Cut is the official name for this reduction. At the end of the post, I also mention another scheme that gives away up to $1,500 to individuals.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Woman Earns Nursing Degree From Same Institution as Grandma
A woman from New Jersey has followed in the footsteps of her grandmother and begun a career in the medical industry. The nursing program at Brookdale College was successfully completed by Charrelle Rainey. Her grandmother, Judith, was a member of Brookdale’s very first nursing class, which took place in the year 1970.
newjerseylocalnews.com
This Mouthwatering Treat Has Been Deemed New Jersey’s Best Donut.
Don’t be cheap with yourself; treat yourself. Getting your hands on a hot, fresh, and tasty doughnut is a great way to start!. Today, though, we’re not going to be discussing the likes of Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme; rather, we’ll be elevating the doughnut to a whole new level. Find the greatest doughnut in New Jersey and your cheat day will be worth it a thousand times over! However, where could it be hiding?
newjerseylocalnews.com
Poll Results Indicate that After Five Years as Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy Has a Solid Approval Rating of 52%-36%.
At the start of his sixth year as governor of New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has a robust 52%-36% job approval rating among registered voters, according to a new Monmouth University poll released this morning. The two-term Democratic governor’s approval rating is reasonably stable. A Monmouth survey conducted in April...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Back Wages and Penalties Totaling $690,000 Have Been Assessed Against a Senior Housing Provider With a History of Wage Breaches.
A California senior living company must pay more than $690,000 in back wages and penalties because it failed to pay employees their full salary, deducted for lunch breaks, and failed to retain time and payroll records. Neely’s R.C. Inc., doing business as Neldy’s Adult Residential Care Home, was recently ordered...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Murphy Wants to Dismantle New Jersey’s Prohibition-Era Liquor Licence Laws.
There have been cries for years to reform New Jersey’s old and complex restaurant liquor licence requirements. There are now indications that change may finally be on the horizon. During his Tuesday State of the State speech, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called for an overhaul of the present...
newjerseylocalnews.com
After Initial Outcry Over the Bag Ban Subsided, New Jersey is Postponing Plans to Reinstate Paper Grocery Bags.
No paper bags for New Jersey food deliveries. As part of a statewide sustainability strategy to reduce waste, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban—likely the strongest in the nation—bans supermarkets, restaurants, and other companies from giving out plastic bags since May. Selling Styrofoam-like items is prohibited. The November...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Man Charged with Residential Burglary
A resident reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the vicinity of Bit & Spur Drive and Westminster Drive, according to Mobile police. According to the police, the victim pursued Acharekar until policemen arrived and arrested him. Two counts of third-degree burglary, two instances of credit...
newjerseylocalnews.com
We Studied New Jersey’s Allegedly “Outdated” Liquor License Laws. Here’s What We Found
New Jersey’s liquor licencing requirements are not only “antiquated and complex,” as Murphy stated in his State of the State address on Tuesday, but they are also harming the state’s “diseased” restaurant industry. Therefore, we discovered a 2018 special report released by northjersey.com and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Perverse Financial Incentive Causes the Foster Care System to Unnecessarily Take in Thousands of Children
California has nearly 60,000 foster children. Los Angeles County has over 33,000 foster children. These numbers are problematic because over half of foster children might have stayed with their parents. Some investigations found that over half of the children were needlessly placed in foster care. The LA Daily News investigated...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Tonight, New Jersey Will See the Return of Heavy Rains and Powerful Gusts.
New Jersey should anticipate heavy rain and high winds tonight, according to James Gregorio, a meteorologist with the Storm Watch Team. SEVERE downpours and strong winds are expected later tonight and through the night. RIGHT NOW: Morning temperatures are in the 40s with a few small rain showers. The day...
