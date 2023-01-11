Two $3 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Were Sold in New York and Connecticut, and There Were Several Other Winners of $1 Million.

Read full article on original website
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
CNBC
Even if you don't take home the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, you still could win millions in prizes. With the last draw on Tuesday, 16 ticket holders across the U.S. won between $1 million and $3 million in prize money. The winners matched the numbers on five of...
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
If you win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot don’t tell your friends, advisers warn
The temptation to throw a lavish part to celebrate will be strong—but keep it quiet, financial gurus say.
Can You Buy A Ticket For Mega Millions With A Credit Card In New York State?
New Yorkers have a shot at winning a massive billion-dollar jackpot tonight, but can you buy a ticket with a credit card? No one has won the jackpot, so tonight's drawing is for $1.1 billion or a cash option of $576.8 million. Does New York Allow People To Buy Lottery...
Mega Millions Had 6.1 Million Winning Tickets, 16 Millionaires on Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Mega Millions and lottery historyMega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.What are the odds to win the jackpot?One in 306 million.How much does it cost to play?A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot."Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat...
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which...
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second-largest in the lottery's history -- after no winner snagged the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing, officials said.That's a boost from Tuesday's jackpot of $1.1 billion, which saw no tickets match all six winning numbers of 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the Mega Ball 9.While no ticket matched the jackpot drawing, 16 won the game's second-tier prize taking home up to $3 million.The drawing for the $1.35 billion prize, roughly $707.9 million in cash, is scheduled for Friday night. If won, it would be second only to...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
