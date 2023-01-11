ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The US Sun

FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays

IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue

Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
VIRGINIA STATE
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop

The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

FAA expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. after outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now says it expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. Eastern Time after an overnight outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.Flights are already departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of air traffic congestion, the FAA says.In its latest update on Twitter, the agency said all flights currently airborne are safe to land. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
Engadget

FAA's NOTAM computer outage affected military flights

On January 11th, the Federal Aviation Administration paused all domestic departures in the US after its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system failed. The agency later revealed that the outage was caused by a database file that was damaged by "personnel who failed to follow procedures." Now, according to a new report from The Washington Post, the database failure also created issues for tools used by US military pilots.
WASHINGTON STATE

