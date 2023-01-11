ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs

It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a “Big Snacc.”. On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a deal to their practice squad. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.
