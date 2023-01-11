ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences

SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
SELMA, AL
apr.org

Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado

Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now

The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Encore Players returning to the Wetumpka Depot

The Encore Players are returning to The Wetumpka Depot Players next week. Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor said the group is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic to help generate interest in theater — especially community theater and the Wetumpka Depot Players. “They were very active in the...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County Commission gives update on storm cleanup

Last week’s storm across Lake Jordan created more debris than the southern Elmore County tornado after Thanksgiving. The roads are passable around Holtville and Titus following last week’s EF-2 tornado and Elmore County crews will help with cleanup in all areas. To be efficient, public work crews have returned to the southern part of the county for the next few days.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

