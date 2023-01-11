ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces She’s Pregnant

By paige.boyd
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCFSf_0kBNYugl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5yWw_0kBNYugl00

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she is pregnant in a social media post shared on her various social platforms.

Earlier this week, Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from this year’s Australian Open , leaving fans concerned as she has been very open about her mental health and dropped out of several big tennis tournaments in the past.

Now, Osaka has put those fear to rest because, as it turns out, she has a very different reason to withdraw this time.

She’s expecting her first child in 2023.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019.

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Osaka took to Twitter to share her life update with a sonogram and a note.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least,” she writes, “but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

She continued, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,” haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

She finishes with a sidenote: “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

80
Followers
793
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy