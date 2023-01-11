Read full article on original website
Related
nhbr.com
Six multifamily projects OKd for LIHTC, other funding
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester with a total of 341 units was approved in December by New Hampshire Housing. They are being funded through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, along with other federal and state funding. The projects are: Pembroke Road...
laconiadailysun.com
Security, expense, convenience: Northfield examines tradeoffs in cybersecurity
NORTHFIELD — As town leaders ponder a contract that would allow the police department to upload its files into a cloud-based storage system, one selectboard member remains skeptical of allowing a private company to handle confidential information. Town Administrator Ken Robichaud asked Leif Martinson, a Tilton resident who serves...
laconiadailysun.com
Mary Charnley: Gilford PD's respectability in the past may be overstated
In regards to the letter written by Rodney Collins from Mashpee, Massachusetts, “Gilford PD has been respected as a professional agency since 1966 and its command staff can evaluate where policies and procedures were adhered to.” Lest we not forget the past of Anthony Bean Burpee, Kristopher Kloetz and Kevin Keenan within that department.
laconiadailysun.com
Charles Reynolds: Police department members and their families are also affected
As a former resident of Gilford and one who for the past 30 years has been engaged in the regular intensive review of police deadly- and lesser-force cases, I find the recent remarks of a Belmont resident regarding the recent tragic event in Gilford outrageous. They are nevertheless consistent with commentary by police “haters” who lack any knowledge or understanding of the complexity of such cases but are energized by bias which, in their opinion, warrants their leap to conclusions regarding what factually occurred without the barest of objective facts regarding the threat and challenges faced by the involved officers.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
laconiadailysun.com
Full Motion flight simulator now at Laconia Airport
LACONIA — A Redbird Full Motion Flight Simulator recently “landed” at the Laconia Airport’s Laconia Flight Academy, a branch of Skybright Aviation. This innovative technology simulator provides pilots and pilot candidates with a cost-effective, state–of-the-art trainer. The simulator enables students to undergo an immersive training experience while reducing the time and cost to earn a pilot’s license or advanced certification. Laconia Flight Academy now has the Lakes Region’s only Redbird full motion simulator.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
manchesterinklink.com
Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
businessnhmagazine.com
Program Offers Veterans Vouchers at Farmer’s Markets
Vouchers for Veterans tent at a local farmer’s market. (Courtesy photo) An effort to thank veterans and provide them with fresh food is growing as fast as the greens at the farmers’ markets they frequent. Vouchers for Veterans is a Rochester-based nonprofit that sets up a tent at...
laconiadailysun.com
Claire L. Hebert-Dow: Patience is required before leaping to conclusions in tragic shooting
Some years ago, Lakes Region Community College offered a course called “Critical Thinking & Decision Making.”
manchesterinklink.com
ACLU gives city 24-hours to call off January 17 eviction at encampment, calls process ‘rushed’ and inadequate
MANCHESTER, NH – The city on Thursday was put on notice by the ACLU that its “vacate order” for the homeless encampment issued Monday was a “rushed” decision that raises legal concerns with the civil liberties organization, perpetuates the practice of “chasing” the homeless from location to location, and should not be carried out on the Jan. 17 deadline.
laconiadailysun.com
Sidney E. Daigneau, 92
LACONIA — Sidney “Sid” E. Daigneau, 92, of Parade Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Concord Hospital -Laconia. Sid was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Franklin. He was the 12th of 13 children of the late Stacey Daigneau and Florence Sargent Daigneau (Calley). He was brought up in West Franklin.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student
CONCORD, N.H. — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy who taught at the prestigious prep school for nearly three decades was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 62, also must complete...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Weekly Report: COVID-19 Up To 22 New Deaths, 61 Hospitalizations, Belknap County Levels High
Attempts to obtain comments from Gov. Chris Sununu and the state Department of Health and Human Services about the increases in the latest numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon. The CDC reported Thursday that community levels of COVID-19 in Belknap County were high (in the red...
laconiadailysun.com
Morning winter birdwatching hike with SLA
HOLDERNESS — While some birds (and people) have migrated to the warmer South, there are plenty of birds in their winter homes in the Squam Lakes region. Join Squam Lakes Association for a morning birdwatching hike. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the names of some songbird species...
laconiadailysun.com
Muriel M. Fortin, 99
FRANKLIN — Muriel M. Fortin, 99, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Golden Crest Community in Franklin. Muriel was born Nov. 13, 1923, to the late Paul and Bertha (Lapointe) Hebert in Laconia. Muriel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
laconiadailysun.com
George A. Lane, 66
PLYMOUTH — George A. Lane, 66, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth and North Woodstock area, died on Jan. 7, after a sudden illness. Born in North Woodstock on May 12, 1956, to Gertrude (Gagnon) and George Lane, he grew up and enjoyed the woods and water and mountain country surrounding his home with his late siblings, Hank, Kip, and Carol.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Comments / 1