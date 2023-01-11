(WCYB) — There's a new mayor in the City of Bristol, Tennessee. The city council voted unanimously to select Vince Turner for the job during their meeting Tuesday night. Turner tells News 5 his top priorities include getting a resolution to the odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the search for a new city manager, and for the city to continue to be financially stable to provide the highest level of service to the community.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO