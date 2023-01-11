ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Department of Agriculture hires Routt County rancher

The Colorado Department of Agriculture hired two regional assistant commissioners of agriculture, one of whom is Routt County rancher Jo Stanko. According to a news release, the positions were created in late 2022 to make it more feasible for working farmers and ranchers to get involved with the department. The assistant commissioners will help the department create and build relationships with agricultural communities.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

