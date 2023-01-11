Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In RosevilleMadocRoseville, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Olympic medalist, former world record holder Jeff Hamilton dies
(KTXL) — Olympic medalist Jeff Hamilton, who went to Placer High School in Auburn, died following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer this week. He was 56. Hamilton, who was a four-time world champion in skiing, died Tuesday in Truckee, the Auburn Journal reported. Hamilton won a bronze medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics in […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln overwhelms Placer in FVL soccer rivalry match
Two of the top boys soccer programs in the Foothill Valley League met at Placer’s LeFebvre Stadium on Thursday night, as the Hillmen welcomed rival Lincoln. The Fighting Zebras possessed for most of the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net until the 25th minute thanks to a header by Israel Laureano off a corner kick. Lincoln poured it on from there and cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Hillmen.
goldcountrymedia.com
Benedict's hard work pays off
Folsom High senior Ashley Benedict had a strong golf season in the fall for the Bulldogs, but even bigger, better and more importantly, Benedict had an outstanding year of golf. On Saturday, Benedict was honored by the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California as the most improved junior female golfer...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer defeats Lincoln on road for first time since 2019
Going into Thursday’s game at Lincoln High School, Placer had lost five of its last six affairs against the Fighting Zebras and hadn’t won at Dale Pence Gymnasium since 2019. Those numbers didn’t matter to the Hillmen, who picked up their first Foothill Valley League win of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A celebration of life was planned for Donald Fariss Davis, 84, a Berkeley native and a Loomis resident. The day he turned 16 in 1944, Davis joined the Merchant Marines. Davis was then able to use his hardwood flooring skills that his uncle had taught him by refinishing the ships’ decks. Davis started and operated Davis Floor Company for 40 years. He was active in the Auburn Elks Club and the Auburn Jeep Club.
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax shuts down Marysville in PVL showdown
Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between Colfax and Marysville showcased the top two teams in the Pioneer Valley League and two of the top three ranked Division IV teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As much hype as there was surrounding the game, the Lady Falcons squashed it quickly, as...
goldcountrymedia.com
Marie Kubin 8/11/1934 - 10/7/2022
Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family. A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School. The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California.
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Boys Soccer Roundup: Golden Eagles win first league game against Rocklin, Panthers open FVL action with win over Vikings
The West Park High boys’ soccer team took advantage of set pieces to open Foothill Valley League competition with a 2-0 win over Oakmont High on the road. The Panthers only totaled six shots in the game but five of them were on target. Their first goal came right before halftime when Collin McNairy played a perfect free kick into the box and connected with senior Brandon Lee, who headed it home. West Park High scored once again in the 55th minute as Jack Conneally slotted it home from a corner kick.
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Girls Soccer roundup: Panthers best Vikings to open FVL play, Wildcats drop first game in the SFL
Despite being down 3-1 after the first 15 minutes, the West Park Lady Panthers defeated the Oakmont Vikings 5-4 in their first game in three weeks to open Foothill Valley League competition. The Panthers scored four straight goals, including two from senior Madison Hamm and two from sophomore Bella Madigan,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Miller 3/8/1949 - 9/16/2022
Gary Miller of Roseville, CA died September 16, 2022, less than 3 months after the death of his husband Mike Gollach. He was 73. A Quaker Memorial Meeting will be held January 21, 2023 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95825. All are welcome to attend.
goldcountrymedia.com
AUSD to close Rock Creek, move charter to EV Cain
The decision no one wanted to make finally was made Wednesday night – Auburn Union School District Trustees voted to close Rock Creek Elementary School next school year. The board also voted to move Alta Vista Community Charter School, which currently educates 100 students, to the EV Cain Middle School campus.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: You might be …
A few years ago, Jeane, my neighbor, asked me to join her at the Crest Theater in Sacramento to view a tribute to the talented Canadian singer, songwriter and poet, Leonard Cohen. An entire evening of Leonard Cohen, “the maestro of melancholy?” I declined. But on a recent...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Friends of the Library 'We Love Our Library' dinner Jan. 29
Friends of the Auburn Library will hold their annual We Love Our Library Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridge Golf Course & Events Center. The dinner (and raffle) is the main annual fundraiser to help support the Auburn Library. Funds are used to purchase books, CDs, DVDs, audio and e-books and more.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
Part of Highway 49 near Auburn closed due to rockslides
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is closed due to rockslides near Auburn Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The closure is from Highway 49 at Lincoln Way to the North Fork American River Bridge. There is no estimated time of reopening. According to CHP Auburn, rocks were actively falling as of 6 a.m.
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
goldcountrymedia.com
Monday's Placer County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and March in Rocklin is fifth annual
Civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old Sunday if he was still living and not assassinated. Local residents plan to acknowledge the legacy he left behind at the fifth annual Placer County MLK Day celebration and march from 9 a.m to noon Monday at Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview Park.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Comments / 0