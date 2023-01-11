Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family. A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School. The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California.

