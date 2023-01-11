Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Report: Clemson Makes Riley Among Highest-Paid Assistants in Official Deal
The Tigers announced the decision on Friday.
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
Jeff Scott headed back to Clemson
Jeff Scott is headed back to Clemson. Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider Thursday that Scott is returning to Clemson and rejoining the Tigers' staff, though it obviously won't be in the (...)
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Meet New Clemson Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley
A look at the path that led Garrett Riley to Clemson as he is set to become the Tigers new offensive coordinator.
VIDEO: 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett at Raw 7v7 Showcase
MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Greenville (S.C.) 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett at the Raw 7v7 Showcase. Bennett is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the 31st-best wideout in the 2024 class. He caught 47 passes for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns, ran for 221 yards and seven scores and racked up nearly 700 return yards with two touchdowns to give him 23 in total during his junior campaign, helping the Red Raiders to a 10-4 season and an appearance in the Class AAAA state semifinals.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
thetigercu.com
Clemson partners with South Carolina agencies to fight opioid crisis
South Carolina’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced their collaborative partnership with three South Carolina universities to fight the opioid epidemic across the state. The plan comes as a reaction to the evolving addiction crisis that is affecting communities...
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville named on The New York Times’ 2023 ’52 Places to Go’ list
Greenville is kicking off 2023 with another accolade. The city ranks No. 14 on The New York Times‘ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list. Joining locations such as London, Istanbul and Taipei, Greenville makes the list for its access to outdoor adventures, as well as its culinary scene, which includes more than 200 downtown area restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain, said writer Ari Bendersky in the piece.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
AOL Corp
The Price is Right will be live in this SC city. Here’s when and how to be a contestant
You can come on down, not at Studio 33 in Television City Studios in Los Angeles, but at the arena known as “The Well,” Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. It’s The Price is Right Live, a traveling version of America’s longest running game show, scheduled for April 5.
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville
Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!
FOX Carolina
New restaurants to check out this year
Leave your old dining habits behind in 2022! Ariel Turner recommends three newer restaurants in the Upstate that you might want to check out. Plus, some advice for diners as SC Restaurant Week begins. Ariel Turner writes for Off The Grid Greenville. You can see more of Ariel’s work here....
gsabusiness.com
Food hall concept, entertainment venue coming to downtown Simpsonville
A food hall concept and entertainment venue planned for downtown Simpsonville is part of planning officials’ vision to spur economic growth and development in the city. The Yard is an outdoor food hall concept, with an anticipated 10 spots for food vendors — these haven’t been secured yet — with entertainment options, including a scaled-down version of mini-golf and cornhole, mezzanine-style seating to allow for larger gatherings and a center courtyard, according to the Justin Campbell, spokesperson for the city of Simpsonville.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Leonard Pitts announces candidacy for City of Clinton Mayor
Clinton native, Leonard Pitts filed to run for Mayor in the City of Clinton’s municipal election on March 7, 2023. If elected, Pitts promises to continue working to move Clinton forward with transparency and integrity, in cooperation and partnership with Clinton City Council. Pitts is committed to improving the quality of life for all residents through prudent servitude and good stewardship of the city’s trust and resources. Pitts stated that he will use his platform and leadership in the Office of Mayor to work with Clinton City Council on the following issues:
