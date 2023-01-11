MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Greenville (S.C.) 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett at the Raw 7v7 Showcase. Bennett is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the 31st-best wideout in the 2024 class. He caught 47 passes for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns, ran for 221 yards and seven scores and racked up nearly 700 return yards with two touchdowns to give him 23 in total during his junior campaign, helping the Red Raiders to a 10-4 season and an appearance in the Class AAAA state semifinals.

