XXL Mag

New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023

With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations

It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
LOUISIANA STATE
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Admits He Cried When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Saweetie is breaking hearts out here and she doesn't even know it. Apparently, Kodak Black cried when the "ICY GRL" chose Quavo over him. On Friday (Jan. 6), a video surfaced of Kodak Black on Instagram Live talking with fellow Florida rapper Yungeen Ace. During the conversation, Kodak admitted that he cried after Saweetie chose Quavo to be her boyfriend over him.
FLORIDA STATE
XXL Mag

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
XXL Mag

Roddy Ricch Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him – Watch

Roddy Ricch recently confronted a paparazzo for filming him in Los Angeles. On Thursday (Dec. 29), The Hollywood Fix shared video of Roddy Ricch outside of Couture Kids on Robertson in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Roddy and his security guard are putting boxes in the back of the rapper's Mercedes SUV with the help of a store employee. The paparazzo filming the scene from across the street then attempts to get closer and tries to spark a conversation with the Compton, Calif. rapper. That's when his security intervenes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying last May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
XXL Mag

People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching

Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
XXL Mag

Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years

Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
XXL Mag

ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute

ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute. On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.
XXL Mag

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

DJ Paul Responds to People Asking Why He Didn’t Attend Gangsta Boo’s Funeral

DJ Paul has responded to people who asked why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 15), DJ Paul, of Three 6 Mafia fame, jumped on his Instagram page and posted an angry video aimed at people who were questioning why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral, which took place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday (Jan. 14).
SOUTHAVEN, MS
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

