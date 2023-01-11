Read full article on original website
wach.com
3 arrested in Sumter County for trafficking 32 bags of meth, other drugs
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say they have arrested three men for trafficking over $160,000 worth of drugs through the state on Monday. In a statement on Friday, deputies arrested 35-year-old Alexis Mendez from New York City along with Ezequiel Then-Tejada and Luilly Angeles Acosta during a traffic stop on I-95.
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
wpde.com
Deputies remind residents to beware of scam calls, emails in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams going on in the community. Deputies said there are multiple scams going on at this time and people continue to fall for them. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said if someone calls you or emails...
qcnews.com
York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
wach.com
The Balm in Gilead partners with AARP South Carolina to address diabetes concerns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — East Coast non-profit The Balm in Gilead is partnering with AARP South Carolina to address growing health concerns related to type-2 diabetes among African American patients. The AARP SC and Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative (founded by The Balm in Gilead) intend to work alongside local...
WIS-TV
Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden city officials received an anonymous letter heavily criticizing Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and department leadership before Floyd submitted his retirement paperwork. Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie and Floyd both told WIS the letter played no role in Floyd’s retirement. However, Rorie confirmed the...
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
Inmates with contraband cellphones helped Mexican drug cartel smuggle meth in SC
Dozens of South Carolinians have been charged for their alleged role in a Mexican cartel's drug ring, including inmates at state prisons.
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death in line of duty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police on Thursday remembered LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore who died in the line of duty two years ago. “We can’t believe the time has passed so quickly between then and now,” the Horry County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Gore was killed in the line of […]
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Are those SCANA settlement checks SC residents have gotten lately real?
If you have received a SCANA/Dominion Energy settlement check in recent days, it is not a scam. According to the official website for the settlement, a second distribution of settlement checks were mailed on Dec. 30. Some residents took to social media in recent days, confused about why they had...
South Carolinians can begin filing their individual income tax returns on Jan 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians will soon be able to file their 2022 individual income tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said Friday it will begin accepting tax returns on Monday, January 23, which is consistent with the date set by the Internal Revenue Service. More than 93% of South Carolina […]
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Georgetown man sentenced for drug, assault charges
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery, according to authorities. The assault and […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
WMBF
Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
McMaster launches final term at South Carolina inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster touted South Carolina’s economic growth and pledged educational advancement and environmental conservation in his inaugural address on Wednesday as he entered what could be a historic final term. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster could become South Carolina’s longest-serving chief executive. Upon completion of his […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
