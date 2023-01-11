ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

philasun.com

PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list

ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City

University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

United By Blue closes temporarily after inspection finds mice droppings, 13 health violations

United By Blue closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9 after a City inspection found 13 health code non-compliance violations, including rodent and insect droppings and a dead mouse. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued a cease operations order to United By Blue, located at 3421 Walnut St., on Jan. 3 at 12 p.m., according to a sign posted on the door of the coffee shop. The order required the business to discontinue food operations and vacate the premises until the violations were corrected and approved by the department. The store reopened on Jan. 9 after addressing the violations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion. The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning. Before 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the digital billboard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off. The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia

- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

