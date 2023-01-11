Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
philasun.com
PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list
ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
fox29.com
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open wait list for first time in over a decade
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time in a dozen years, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening up its waiting list to help thousands find affordable places to live while providing incentives to landlords. The city was able to reopen the waiting list after it helped about 55,000 eligible people find...
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open new waitlist lottery for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening its waiting list for housing choice vouchers, the program that used to be known as “Section 8.” The city will use a lottery system to create the waitlist.
After more than a decade, Philly will reopen its waitlist for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, Philadelphia residents with low income will soon have the chance to apply for housing vouchers from the federal government. The Philadelphia Housing Authority has cleared the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, putting the agency in the position to accept new applications for the rent subsidy.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
phillyvoice.com
34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City
University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
Home Improvement Store to Relocate in Warminster, Offering DIY Essentials for Local Residents
A popular home improvement shop will be moving its business to Bucks County as they look for a new audience and clientele base. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop in the Warminster Patch.
thedp.com
New University City food hall to open in fall 2023, welcoming 16 vendors
New York City-based public market developer Urbanspace will open a new food hall across from 30th Street Station in University City in coordination with Brandywine Realty Trust. The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Occupying over 13,000 square feet of indoor space, the food hall...
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
fox29.com
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
Philadelphians hoping to win big in Mega Millions drawing
"Trust and believe. But hey, look, if I don't win, I'm going right back to work," said Jeff Evans.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
phillyvoice.com
COVID-19 cases spike in Philly region as new omicron subvariant spreads across Northeast
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the Philadelphia region during the first two weeks of the year. The increase has partly been driven by a new omicron subvariant that the World Health Organization has called the most transmissible yet. In Philadelphia, new cases have increased by 70% during the last 14...
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
thedp.com
United By Blue closes temporarily after inspection finds mice droppings, 13 health violations
United By Blue closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9 after a City inspection found 13 health code non-compliance violations, including rodent and insect droppings and a dead mouse. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued a cease operations order to United By Blue, located at 3421 Walnut St., on Jan. 3 at 12 p.m., according to a sign posted on the door of the coffee shop. The order required the business to discontinue food operations and vacate the premises until the violations were corrected and approved by the department. The store reopened on Jan. 9 after addressing the violations.
Philly group uses gaming to help reach at-risk youth
As gun violence continues to rise, one group is using the therapeutic power of gaming to reach at-risk youth.
NBC Philadelphia
The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion
Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion. The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning. Before 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the digital billboard...
$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off. The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.
PhillyBite
Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia
- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
