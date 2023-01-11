ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Connecticut Man Sentenced For Threatening Baystate Girlfriend

A New Haven, Connecticut man will spend nearly four years in federal prison for threatening and cyberstalking a Massachusetts woman. Marshall Fain was sentenced yesterday in Boston federal court to 46 months in prison for his actions against a woman he had previously dated. Prosecutors say Fain sent the woman multiple private messages threatening to kill her and members of her family in 2021.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Commercial truck drivers are still in dire need nationwide and some transportation companies said the process of getting a CDL license in Massachusetts has prospective drivers spinning their wheels. A truck driver shortage leading to empty store shelves during the pandemic. “People quickly realized how important...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said

Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

