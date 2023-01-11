Read full article on original website
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to push for strong gun laws in Massachusetts
New Gov. Maura Healey vowed Thursday to advocate for and enforce the commonwealth’s “strong” gun laws, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to strike down a strict concealed carry law in New York. “We have some of the strongest gun laws in...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Impaired driving program reveals rift among cannabis commissioners
Cannabis control commissioners were in sharp disagreement Thursday over a new curriculum on driving under the influence of marijuana.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
iheart.com
Connecticut Man Sentenced For Threatening Baystate Girlfriend
A New Haven, Connecticut man will spend nearly four years in federal prison for threatening and cyberstalking a Massachusetts woman. Marshall Fain was sentenced yesterday in Boston federal court to 46 months in prison for his actions against a woman he had previously dated. Prosecutors say Fain sent the woman multiple private messages threatening to kill her and members of her family in 2021.
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
NHPR
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Three more police officers to be suspended by state commission Thursday
The state’s police licensing agency plans to announce Thursday morning that three additional officers have had their licenses suspended because they have either been charged, indicted, or arrested on a felony, the head of the agency told MassLive Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of officers suspended in...
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Commercial truck drivers are still in dire need nationwide and some transportation companies said the process of getting a CDL license in Massachusetts has prospective drivers spinning their wheels. A truck driver shortage leading to empty store shelves during the pandemic. “People quickly realized how important...
3 Mass. police officers facing felonies suspended by POST Commission
The state’s law enforcement licensing agency suspended three more police officers because they have either been charged, arrested or indicted for a felony, an official said at a meeting Thursday morning. The names of the three officers were not available after the meeting and were not posted to a...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
ValueWalk
Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said
Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed
There were two winning $1 million scratch tickets claimed in the state of Massachusetts on Thursday, along with three other $100,000 tickets won or claimed according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The first of the two $1 million tickets was claimed in Raynham from the Raynham Park store, and was...
WCVB
Can you guarantee a Mega Millions jackpot win? A Harvard statistician knows one way
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — If aMega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts wins the drawing Friday night, it will be by far the largest jackpot ever won here. Is there any way to improve our odds of winning the second-largest prize in the game's history?. A Harvard University statistician has previously...
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
