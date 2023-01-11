ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma, CO

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The cost of eggs are rising

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The avien flu, or bird flu, has now spread to every large manufacturer in the egg industry. Supply and demand have caused a surge in costs. Yet, the prices don’t just affect the average consumer... Many local businesses are affected by the shortage. They’re having...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023

It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose Emergency Alert

Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel

This 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is being restored in Grand Junction and will fly in the GJ Air Show in October 2023. The space around the earth is getting cluttered...with satellites, and the junk we keep launching up there. National Western Stock Show parade returns...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Martin Luther King Day is Monday, January 16, 2023. All Mesa County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, in observance of the holiday. Online features will still be available.
MESA COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy