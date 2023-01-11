Read full article on original website
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
We Asked You What Is Missing in Grand Junction, Colorado in 2023
If you could add a store, a restaurant, or an entertainment feature to Grand Junction, Colorado, what would it be? What is something that is missing here in 2023 that would help make the Grand Valley an even greater place to live?. We asked you to help us with some...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Try These Places in Grand Junction Colorado the Next Time You Need to Cry
Sometimes life in Colorado puts you in a situation that can feel pretty overwhelming. Sometimes you just need to let it out. Doing so can sometimes mean you'll want a little privacy. We asked you to tell us about your favorite locations around Grand Junction when you want a little...
The cost of eggs are rising
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The avien flu, or bird flu, has now spread to every large manufacturer in the egg industry. Supply and demand have caused a surge in costs. Yet, the prices don’t just affect the average consumer... Many local businesses are affected by the shortage. They’re having...
Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023
It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
Montrose Emergency Alert
Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
This 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is being restored in Grand Junction and will fly in the GJ Air Show in October 2023. The space around the earth is getting cluttered...with satellites, and the junk we keep launching up there. National Western Stock Show parade returns...
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels
The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Martin Luther King Day is Monday, January 16, 2023. All Mesa County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, in observance of the holiday. Online features will still be available.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Lunch Deals For Under $10
Are you on a quest for lunch in Grand Junction, Colorado? Does your budget prohibit restaurants featuring candlelight and a wine list?. I asked on Facebook, "You have $10 for lunch in the Grand Junction area. Where are you going and what are you getting?" These are your picks for the best lunch deals in the valley.
CLASSIC PHOTOS: Celebrate Grand Junction’s End of Year Snow
Barely 60 hours remain before the end of 2022, and Grand Junction, Colorado is wrapping up the year with an awesome snowfall. How does winter in Grand Junction of 2022 compare to the winter of 1948?. Look below and you'll see three galleries featuring classic photos from late Daily Sentinel...
