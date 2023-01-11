CHICAGO — KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul, 71-67, on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from distance, and 4-for-4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4-of-7 shooting and 4-of-7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Da’Sean Nelson finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5). Yor Anei added 13 points and two steals for DePaul. In addition, Umoja Gibson had 11 points and five assists. Seton Hall went into halftime tied with DePaul, 39-39. Dawes scored nine points in the half. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-48 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ndefo scored seven second-half points.

