“How cute is Chi’s Hello Kitty party?” the reality TV star said about her daughter's celebration, which featured a ramen bar, an indoor slide, grilled cheeses and a milkshake station Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago West's 5th birthday with a wow-worthy Hello Kitty party on Sunday. The SKIMS founder shared images of the pink-themed celebration on her Instagram Story writing "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?" over a video tour of the kid-friendly decor inside her $60 million mansion. "Got a little rained in, so did it inside,"...

1 DAY AGO