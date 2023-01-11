Read full article on original website
Wheeling Park to turn office space into café
The Oglebay foundation said on Thursday that a White Palace Café is coming to Wheeling Park where office space used to be. The foundation said the White Palace Café will proudly be serving Starbucks’ coffee and will have indoor and outdoor seating, creating a grand entrance to the second-floor ballroom. American Rescue Plan Act funds […]
Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton. It’s famous for fries on a sandwich. Primanti Bros will open in Weirton. City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive […]
Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Egg on your face? Not at these prices
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It feels like one thing after the next with inflation holding wallets down while costs continue to soar. The price of groceries had gone up 12 percent through the first 11 months of 2022. With a bird flu outbreak, the cost of eggs tripled, giving...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Belmont County runaway pig settles into her new home with new name
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The micro-pig who was on the loose for four days in Martins Ferry is now safe and secure in her new home. Officials with Belmont County Hoof and Paw says Miss Piggy has been adopted by a family in Butler, Pa., and she is settling in, safe and secure. They say […]
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
Where to Celebrate MLK Day in the Wheeling Area
Folks from across the Ohio Valley will come together to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the next several days. There will be a variety of ceremonies, marches, and more for people to attend for the annual day of remembrance, which this year falls on Jan. 16. The below events take place before and on the day throughout the Wheeling area.
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
Celebrity chef visits WVU for new restaurant opening
Internationally-known chef Aarón Sanchez visited West Virginia University for the grand opening of a new campus dining option.
