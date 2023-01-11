Read full article on original website
Related
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Risk of a Resurgence of Measles, Polio Grows With Lagging Vaccination Rates
"Vaccination rates have dropped again among U.S. kindergarteners. About 93 percent were up to date on all state-mandated vaccinations for diseases like measles, tetanus, and even polio during the 2021 to 2022 school year.Whereas vaccination rates typically hover around 94 to 95 percent, a 93 percent vaccination rate means as many as 275,000 kindergarteners are left vulnerable, according to the Associated Press. This clears the way for the return of diseases that health authorities thought no longer posed a threat.There was, for example, a case of paralytic polio reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. CDC authorities have...
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Combination COVID and flu test does not prove they are the same virus
CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in the photo on social media tests separately for each. Such tests detect specific proteins that differ between the viruses, allowing them to discern between COVID-19 and flu infections, medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press.
Q&A: We Asked 5 Emergency Room Doctors About the COVID, Flu, and RSV 'Tripledemic'
Here's what emergency medicine physicians from across the U.S. have been seeing lately.
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
Newly dominant COVID variant may evade antibodies, but not seen as likely to cause more serious disease
With a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus now dominant in the U.S., vaccinated people may be more likely to develop COVID-19 but still be well protected from serious disease, according to preliminary reports. The XBB.1.5 subvariant “has raised concerns about another potential wave of COVID cases following the busy...
WebMD
Fewer Kids Being Vaccinated Against Measles, CDC Says
Jan. 12, 2023 -- For the second straight year, the percentage of schoolchildren immunized against measles fell below a critical rate necessary to prevent the virus from spreading in the community, federal health officials say. More than 250,000 kids who started kindergarten last fall might be at risk, with only...
Studies Show More Vaccines, More Infections: Group Behavior, Immune Imprinting, or IgG4 Class Switch?
In a recent study, Shrestha et al. from Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest academic medical center in the U.S., analyzed the effectiveness of the bivalent mRNA vaccine, which targets both Omicron and original Wuhan variants of SARS-CoV-2, against Covid.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 6.5% of Spanish population refused COVID-19 vaccination
Europe is experiencing an increasingly large circulation of influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In addition to COVID-19, these viruses are expected to have a major impact on health services and populations this winter. This shows the importance of vulnerable groups being vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, and of everyone protecting themselves and others against infections.
Childhood vaccinations in the U.S. fall again, leaving kids at risk for preventable disease
Childhood vaccinations across the U.S. fell for a second year in a row, leaving hundreds of thousands of kids vulnerable to otherwise preventable illnesses. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 93% of children entering kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year were fully vaccinated. That's a...
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
The CDC is investigating invasive strep cases in children. Here are the signs and symptoms parents need to know
The CDC warns about new invasive strep A cases in children, which can be fatal. Pediatricians weigh in.
Comments / 0