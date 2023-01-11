"Vaccination rates have dropped again among U.S. kindergarteners. About 93 percent were up to date on all state-mandated vaccinations for diseases like measles, tetanus, and even polio during the 2021 to 2022 school year.Whereas vaccination rates typically hover around 94 to 95 percent, a 93 percent vaccination rate means as many as 275,000 kindergarteners are left vulnerable, according to the Associated Press. This clears the way for the return of diseases that health authorities thought no longer posed a threat.There was, for example, a case of paralytic polio reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. CDC authorities have...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO