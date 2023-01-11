Ole Miss can’t hang on to halftime lead in home loss to No. 21 Auburn

Read full article on original website
Ole Miss women’s basketball fights past Georgia for 5-0 SEC start
ATHENS, Ga. — For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women’s basketball and the first time since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss (16-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in the SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.
Ole Miss expected to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, source confirms
OXFORD — Ole Miss is set to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the same position, ESPN’s Chris Low reported Friday. He will replace Chris Partridge, who served as the co-defensive coordinator for each of the past three seasons. The Daily Journal has confirmed with a source...
Here are the details of Lane Kiffin’s new contract with Ole Miss
OXFORD — Terms for Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract have been obtained by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, and his new four-year deal will see him have a base salary of $9 million in his final two seasons. Kiffin is 23-13 in three seasons...
