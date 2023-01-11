Ole Miss can’t hang on to halftime lead in home loss to No. 21 Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. — For only the second time in the history of Ole Miss women’s basketball and the first time since 2010, the Rebels walked out of Stegeman Coliseum victorious Thursday night after toppling Georgia, 66-58. Ole Miss (16-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) continues its remarkable 5-0 start in conference play and moves to 3-0 on the road in the SEC for the longest streak of its kind since 1992. The Rebels also picked up its first win against Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) since 2015.

