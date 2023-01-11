ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

extrainningsoftball.com

Former College Softball Coach Daniel Nicolaisen Added to St. Louis Cardinals Coaching Staff

Daniel Nicolaisen, a former college softball coach, was added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Major League coaching staff on Thursday. “Daniel Nicolaisen, who served as the team’s minor league assistant hitting coordinator in 2022, will be added to the Major League coaching staff as a third hitting coach,” the Cardinals organization said in a tweet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Five NBA Players Who Should Move at the Trade Deadline

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a shooting around 9 a.m. Friday morning, involving St. Louis officers. Police believe a woman in her 40s was planning on shooting up the Social Security Administration building office in the 700 block of North 16 Street in Downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors

ST. LOUIS – One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year. La Salle Charter School, which serves middle school students in St. Louis’ Carr Square, will close on June 30, 2023. School officials say the school no longer has charter status, thus will close at the end of the year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Head to Eckert’s in Belleville for the Cozy Cider Cabin Season!

ST. LOUIS — Your winter wanderings should take you to Eckert’s in Belleville. They have the best cider, and wait until you see the meal pairings you can get. It’s all part of their winter season and the Cozy Cider Cabin experience. Be sure to enjoy a night out with the family!
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

How Vince McMahon Seized Control of WWE Again

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2now.com

Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback

Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School

A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Viewing today as an adventure

It’s a unique event that will never be repeated, so rejoice in the adventure that it is. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Viewing today …. It’s a unique event that will never be repeated, so rejoice in the adventure that it is. LIST: St. Louis-area events marking Martin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

