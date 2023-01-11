The Kentucky Wildcats lost both of their matches to the #5 Tennessee Volunteers last season on scores of 63-76 and 62-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UK and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO