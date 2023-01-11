ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other

Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Kentucky Wildcats lost both of their matches to the #5 Tennessee Volunteers last season on scores of 63-76 and 62-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UK and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
