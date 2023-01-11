Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other
Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mitch Barnhart discusses status of Kentucky basketball, facilities issue with John Calipari
Mitch Barnhart is trying to navigate a restless fan base at Kentucky amid a difficult season for John Calipari’s men’s basketball team. Barnhart, the athletics director at Kentucky, spoke with Matt Jones on Kentucky Sports Radio, via NewsRadio 630 WLAP. Barnhart repeated said he didn’t want to micro-manage...
Examining What’s Behind Kentucky’s Struggles
The pressure is building around John Calipari.
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Kentucky Wildcats lost both of their matches to the #5 Tennessee Volunteers last season on scores of 63-76 and 62-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UK and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
Drama in Lexington Continues
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to take on Kentucky. The Wildcats have had a tumultuous few days and carry a lot of baggage into Saturday's action.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
fox56news.com
Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WKYT 27
Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
Wave 3
‘I’m raising a survivor’: Father shares how daughter blew whistle on alleged child molestation case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after exposing charges filed against a Clark County man for alleged child molestation, the father of one of the victims is sharing how his daughter exposed the wrongdoings. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAVE News his daughter texted him one night...
