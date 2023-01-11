ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Six LSU baseball players named 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw

Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
HAHNVILLE, LA

