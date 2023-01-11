Read full article on original website
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License
RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets
The Flying-V, an experimental aircraft that promises significantly greater fuel efficiency over more conventional commercial jet designs, is moving towards a larger, more complicated version since the scaled, 10-foot model took flight in 2020 in Germany. The Flying-V was designed as a fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft in which the passenger seating, fuel tanks and baggage hold are built into the wings. The aircraft will eventually have a 214-foot wingspan. Research shows that the unusual design stands to gain up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than an Airbus A350 jetliner, considered today’s most advanced design. At full scale, the Flying-V would seat 315...
housebeautiful.com
Can You Actually Live in an Aircraft Hangar Like Top Gun's Maverick?
If you, like many others, were captivated by the summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and you're a home buff like we are, you might've noticed one pretty cool detail in the film. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, lives in the aircraft-lover's dream home: an aircraft hangar where he also parks his vintage World War II plane. (Fun fact: that P-51 Mustang actually belongs to Cruise, who earned his pilot's license after filming the original 1986 Top Gun.)
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Industrial Distribution
Airbus Tests Automated Pilot-Assist Tech for Commercial Jets
Airbus UpNext, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus, has started testing new, on ground and in-flight, pilot assistance technologies on an A350-1000 test aircraft. Known as DragonFly, the technologies being demonstrated include automated emergency diversion in cruise, automatic landing and taxi assistance and are aimed at evaluating the feasibility and pertinence of further exploring autonomous flight systems in support of safer and more efficient operations.
Military.com
An SR-71 Blackbird Crew Buzzed a California Air Traffic Control Tower
Every Labour Day since 1946, Canada has held its International Air Show on the shores of Lake Ontario near Toronto. It's an incredible display of Canadian, American and allied aircraft, bringing together the best of military and civilian aerospace technology. 1982 was a special year for the exhibition, because the...
NOTAM is critical part of air travel
Wednesday morning delays and cancellations started building up at airports across the country after a computer issue led to a nationwide ground stop.
Aviation International News
Flexjet To Expand Private Jet Terminal Network
Fractional-jet-share provider Flexjet will open three more private terminals this year, bringing its total to seven in the U.S. The new terminals will be at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, and Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. “More people than ever are electing to travel by private...
Textron Aviation Delivers 3,000th Cessna Caravan Family Aircraft; Grand Caravan EX Joins Azul Conecta Airline Fleet in Brazil
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Textron Aviation today announced it has delivered a Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Brazilian aviation company Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Airlines based at the airport of Jundiai in São Paulo. This aircraft represents the 3,000 th Cessna Caravan family turboprop delivered worldwide, reinforcing the Caravan as the most popular utility turboprop in the world. Azul Conecta transports travelers from smaller cities and remote locations throughout Brazil. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005832/en/ Textron Aviation employees celebrate the delivery of the 3,000th Cessna Caravan family aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
British Airways confirms Club Suite refit aboard its Boeing 787-8 fleet
British Airways is continuing its retrofit for the Club Suite product, by them installing the seat on the Boeing 787-8 fleet. Club Suite rollout image – image, British Airways. Club Suite has so far rolled out its new A350-1000 and Boeing 787-10, as well as being retrofitted to the...
Aviation International News
Missing King Air Recovered Off Maui
The wreckage of the medevac King Air that went missing off Maui on December 15 has been recovered along with the bodies of the pilot and two medical crewmembers. Salvagers discovered the wreckage in approximately 6,420 feet of water, 1,200 feet south of the aircraft’s last ADS-B fix. Registered...
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3Harris Technologies awarded approval for SRVIVR25 installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft
The SRVIVR25 quick-replacement capabilities enable operators to reduce ground support and maintenance time and costs, while providing speedier, secure data download capabilities. L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions has secured the supplemental type certification for installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft for its SRVIVR25 A757...
Aviation International News
AINsight: How To Protect Owner Privacy in Bizav
Business aircraft owners around the globe constantly risk exposure of their personal information on the ground and in the air. The consequences could result in threats to their safety and security or cause the loss of opportunities for them or their enterprises. For large corporations, even the optics of operating business aircraft may invite unwanted public scrutiny.
wpgxfox28.com
Private Jet Charters: What to Expect on a Flight
Originally Posted On: https://www.stratosjets.com/guide/private-jet-charters-what-to-expect-on-a-flight/. The ultimate private jet service experience should make you feel relaxed, comfortable and secure. And finding that level of quality doesn’t have to feel unattainable. For nearly two decades, Stratos Jets has provided on-demand jet charter service around the globe. But what is it that...
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3harris introduces cohesive flight data recorder system for light aircraft and helicopters
The EFD-750 LDR is an essential backup display presenting airspeed, altitude, attitude and slip data with options for heading and navigation, enhancing pilot situational awareness and safety. L3Harris Technologies has announced the availability of its off-the-shelf cohesive flight data recorder system for light aircraft and helicopters that meet the European...
US News and World Report
FAA Has Struggled to Modernize Computer, Air Traffic Operations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The breakdown of a key computer system, which resulted in the suspension of U.S. flight departures on Wednesday, is not the first such issue to hinder Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations, and happened amid efforts to upgrade technology. The 90-minute halt, which was caused by a problem with...
Defense One
NASA, Northrop Drawing Up the Future of Drone Cargo Jets
The military has used drones to carry cargo and supplies since the first K-Max flights over Afghanistan in 2011. But integrating unmanned aircraft into commercial airspace has been a much bigger challenge. Weapons maker Northrop Grumman is working with NASA to develop the architecture to allow fleets of drone cargo jets to criss-cross America’s skies.
