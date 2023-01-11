Sharon L. Wilson, 75

Sharon L. Wilson, of Hamersville, Ohio formerly Cincinnati, Ohio passed away in Blue Ash, Ohio on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the age of 75. She was born to the late Warren Ward Rayls and Flora Alice (nee Owen) Walker in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 3, 1947.

Sharon is survived by her loving children Karen Broshears of Reading, Ohio and Keith Wilson of Indiana, formerly Reading, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Zak and Nick Wilson, and Wendy and Daniel Broshears; her cherished great grandchildren Brookelyn, London, Phoenix and Montana Rickerson, Laklyn, Harper, Payton, Brady, Memphis, and Lindley Wilson; along with nieces and nephews Dave, Jackie, Jeff, Vann, Dan, Anna, Tim, and Molly Beusterin, Judy and Doug Howard, and Lemuel Rayls; along with numerous great nieces and nephews that she loved deeply; and her caring sister Diana Rayls.

In addition to her parents Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband W.T. Wilson, and step father Ernie Walker.

Sharon was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, and retired from Proctor and Gamble.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.