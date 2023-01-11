ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

high-profile.com

Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston

Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
CRANSTON, RI
high-profile.com

Worcester Project Wins Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award

Worcester, MA – The Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Terwilliger Center for Housing announced that Courthouse Lofts in Worcester is a recipient of the Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing award. The Jack Kemp Award recognizes developments that use innovative financing sources to provide attainable mixed-income housing,...
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

JME Promotes Crampton

Lynnfield, MA – JM Electrical, Inc. (JME) announced that Julian Crampton was promoted to preconstruction & BIM coordinator at the Lynnfield-based commercial electrical contracting company. Since joining the firm in 2018 as a co-op, Crampton has gained significant experience in asset performance management (APM), computer modeling, and jobsite planning....
LYNNFIELD, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
vanyaland.com

ManRay set to re-open in Cambridge after nearly two decades

The “Art of Nightlife” is finally returning to Cambridge after nearly two decades of dormancy. ManRay, the legendary alternative underground nightclub in Central Square, is set to re-open at its new location of 40 Prospect St. on Wednesday, January 18. The venue’s new home is the former ImprovBoston comedy club, a short walk from its original location on Brookline Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nerej.com

Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.

Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
PEABODY, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

New innovative Rockland elementary school could reinvent education

ROCKLAND - A brand-new elementary school on the South Shore could change the game. The Phelps Elementary School in Rockland was finished nine months ahead of schedule and significantly under budget. "As you turn each corner of this building it's like what we envisioned," incoming Phelps Principal Michelle Scheufele said. "We envisioned neighborhood pods, common areas to learn, to teach and learn in, and I think one of the biggest excitements is just seeing everything we thought come alive." "We've taken three elementary schools and we're combining them into one," Superintendent Alan Cron said. And it's all being done in...
ROCKLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated

A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

