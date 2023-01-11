ROCKLAND - A brand-new elementary school on the South Shore could change the game. The Phelps Elementary School in Rockland was finished nine months ahead of schedule and significantly under budget. "As you turn each corner of this building it's like what we envisioned," incoming Phelps Principal Michelle Scheufele said. "We envisioned neighborhood pods, common areas to learn, to teach and learn in, and I think one of the biggest excitements is just seeing everything we thought come alive." "We've taken three elementary schools and we're combining them into one," Superintendent Alan Cron said. And it's all being done in...

ROCKLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO