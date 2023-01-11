Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston
Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
Worcester Project Wins Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award
Worcester, MA – The Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Terwilliger Center for Housing announced that Courthouse Lofts in Worcester is a recipient of the Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing award. The Jack Kemp Award recognizes developments that use innovative financing sources to provide attainable mixed-income housing,...
JME Promotes Crampton
Lynnfield, MA – JM Electrical, Inc. (JME) announced that Julian Crampton was promoted to preconstruction & BIM coordinator at the Lynnfield-based commercial electrical contracting company. Since joining the firm in 2018 as a co-op, Crampton has gained significant experience in asset performance management (APM), computer modeling, and jobsite planning....
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
ManRay set to re-open in Cambridge after nearly two decades
The “Art of Nightlife” is finally returning to Cambridge after nearly two decades of dormancy. ManRay, the legendary alternative underground nightclub in Central Square, is set to re-open at its new location of 40 Prospect St. on Wednesday, January 18. The venue’s new home is the former ImprovBoston comedy club, a short walk from its original location on Brookline Street.
Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.
Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Activists renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office. Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them...
New innovative Rockland elementary school could reinvent education
ROCKLAND - A brand-new elementary school on the South Shore could change the game. The Phelps Elementary School in Rockland was finished nine months ahead of schedule and significantly under budget. "As you turn each corner of this building it's like what we envisioned," incoming Phelps Principal Michelle Scheufele said. "We envisioned neighborhood pods, common areas to learn, to teach and learn in, and I think one of the biggest excitements is just seeing everything we thought come alive." "We've taken three elementary schools and we're combining them into one," Superintendent Alan Cron said. And it's all being done in...
Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated
A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone Moves to Serve Restaurant Fan Base at Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream
Haverhill’s Kristen Carbone said she was sad last fall when she realized an ongoing labor shortage and rising utilities and food costs would mean the closing of her nearly three-year-old Carbone’s Kitchen in Central Square Bradford. Carbone also knew she’d be back quickly to take care of her loyal fans.
Report: Boston traffic is the fourth worst in the world. The WORLD.
The average Boston driver lost 134 hours — more than five days — to traffic last year, according to a new report. The typical Boston driver is no stranger to gridlocked streets, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and all the hair-pulling and teeth-gnashing that comes with the territory. The numbers bear...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
