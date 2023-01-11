Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: NC State Needs PNC Arena To Be A Factor
NC State faces Miami today at noon with the Wolfpack looking to avenge the early-season loss to the Hurricanes. With the students back in town and the Pack having success... can the PNC crowd be the difference?. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber.
insidepacksports.com
Catchin' Up With Casey: Episode 01 With NC State Guard Casey Morsell
We begin our bi-weekly series with NC State guard Casey Morsell today as he discusses the recent wins over Duke and Virginia Tech, prepping for Miami, Dusan Mahorcic's cooking skills, and much more!. You can also access the podcast via our IPS Live platform which is located where all podcasts...
Dre Bly, UNC agree to part ways
The North Carolina secondary struggled in 2022, allowing 271 passing yards per game, 116th in the NCAA.
Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson
Duke basketball is the ACC's reigning regular-season champion. But that was last season, and much has changed. Extreme roster turnover. New coach. And learning experiences galore. Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) reign supreme thus far this go-round and would ...
insidepacksports.com
Weekend Official Visit Preview
NC State will host two official visitors this weekend and here’s a rundown of where the Wolfpack stands with each. We first noticed WR Elijah Caldwell during the 7 on 7 circuit last spring. He was paired up with Wolfpack commit Lex Thomas and stood out amongst a group that included Noah Rogers, Nathan Leacock, and Chris Culliver.
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
The Cardinals return home in hopes of claiming their first ACC win against the league's preseason favorites.
cbs17
Saint Augustine’s head football coach David Bowser steps down, effective immediately
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon. “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football...
insidepacksports.com
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: NC State Defense
We take an in-depth look at NC State's defensive production through the first 17 games of the season. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
Duke guard out Saturday 'unless something crazy changes'
With Jeremy Roach out of action nursing a toe injury on Wednesday night, freshman guard Tyrese Proctor stepped up. And so did a long list of other young Duke basketball players, exhibiting impressive resilience in erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to tally a 77-69 defeat of the visiting ...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina
Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
